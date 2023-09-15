Police: 2 men arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Indianapolis downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested Thursday after state police said they were breaking into cars in downtown Indianapolis.
At 12:35 p.m., Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officers responded to the Washington Street Parking Garage, 401 W. Washington Street, after receiving a call about two men looking into vehicles.
The caller gave a detailed description of the suspects, which helped officers locate the two men inside the parking garage. Police say a ‘subsequent investigation’ led to both men’s arrest.
Investigators say 19-year-old Malachi Allen and Jeremiah Johnson — both from Indianapolis — were allegedly in possession of several stolen items, including a stolen handgun, bank cards with other names on them, and cash. A vehicle was later located that had been broken into by Allen and Johnson.
Allen and Johnson were taken to the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of:
- Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle
- Theft of a Firearm
- Criminal Mischief Under $750 in Damage
- Possession of Stolen Property