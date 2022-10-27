Crime Watch 8

Police: 3 men stop apartment burglary suspect, hold him at gunpoint until police arrive

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three men stopped an armed burglar who broke into an apartment, according to police.

The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Marrell Tyler of Merrillville in the case.

According to investigators, officers responded to 2205 S. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. That’s The Annex of Kokomo, a student housing community near Indiana University – Kokomo’s campus.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a break-in and arrived to find three men holding the suspect at gunpoint.

The men told police that the suspect had broken into their apartment while wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them. The men fought with the suspect, knocking the gun out of his hand. The suspect then pulled a second gun, which discharged as the men struggled to disarm him again. No one was struck when the gun fired.

One of the men then grabbed his own gun and held Tyler until police arrived.

“As a result of the struggle with the residents the suspect received multiple facial injuries,” the Kokomo Police Department said.

Tyler faces a preliminary charge of burglary, a felony.

The case now goes to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office for a final charging decision.