Police: 3-year-old shoots 2 people; 1 arrested on murder warrant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-year old got a gun and shot two people Thursday night, leading to the arrest of one of them on an outstanding warrant from the Chicago area, Lafayette police say.

Lafayette Police Department was called to a report of two people shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The pair had arrived at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Investigators later determined the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Mount Court. That’s at the Romney Meadows Apartment Homes off Teal Road West on the city’s southwest side.

The child fired at and struck two people: the 3-year-old’s mother, Jalynn Artis, 21, of Gary, and her friend, Trayshaun Smith, 23, of Lafayette.

Smith was arrested on an active warrant for murder through Cook County, Illinois, courts. Lafayette Police Department says it’s working with police in Markum, Illinois, located in southern Cook County, on the murder arrest.