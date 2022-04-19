Crime Watch 8

Police: 4 youths’ damage to Indiana Statehouse totals $17,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four youths caused more than $17,000 in damage when they trespassed into the Statehouse about three weeks ago and damaged the building, the Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

An Indiana Capitol Police investigation found that three girls — ages 12, 13 and 14 — and a 13-year-old boy damaged the west door on the second level and entered the Statehouse about 1:54 p.m. March 27. State police did not name the youths, but said preliminary charges against them have been forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. The preliminary charges were institutional criminal mischief, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, and flag desecration.

A Capitol Police officer about 3:45 p.m. March 27 discovered the youths in the Statehouse, which was closed to the public. As he approached and radioed for assistance, the officer heard the youths running toward the west door. The officer later found the youths walking along Indiana Avenue just south of Michigan Street, where they were detained. That’s near the downtown canal.

The Indiana State Police news release issued Monday said, “Once inside, the juveniles allegedly vandalized the Indiana House of Representatives Chambers on the third floor with graffiti, damaged several electronic items and personal property of other persons at this location. They threw a wooden bench from the third floor Rotunda railing which shattered on the second floor, vandalized the Statehouse Tour Desk on the second floor, damaged a sculpture at the Statehouse Tour Desk, and tampered with an art display on the second floor. Additional damaged property included miniature national flags and miniature state flags on display on the desktops of the Indiana State Representatives assigned desk space inside the House Chambers.”

News 8 has previously reported about the vandalism and the break-in by the four youths, but investigators had not shared the genders and ages of the youths until Monday. Police before Monday had also not shared how the youths got into the Statehouse. The release did not indicate a motive for the trespassing and damage. State police earlier had said nothing of historical significance was damaged.