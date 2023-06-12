Police: Armed male robs Noblesville bank

Noblesville Police Department responds just after 10:15 a.m. June 12, 2023, to an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, 198 Logan St. (Provided Photo/Nik Roberts via Hamilton County Reporter)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An armed male robbed a bank Monday morning in downtown Noblesville, police say.

The robbery happened just after 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Chase Bank, 198 Logan St. That’s just outside a shopping complex anchored by a Kroger grocery that’s west of State Road 19 and the White River.

The male fled westbound in a black Dodge Charger or Challenger car, says Lt. Bruce Barnes, the public information officer for Noblesville police.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The male took an undisclosed amount of money.

Barnes said no other information about the robbery was being released as of Monday afternoon.