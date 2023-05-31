Police arrest 2 suspects for Kokomo cold case killing

A vehicle belonging to the Kokomo Police Department. (Photo by Kokomo PD via Facebook)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been arrested for their roles in the 2006 murder of a 20-year-old man from Kokomo, police said Wednesday.

In February, the Kokomo Police Department renewed its call for information on the death of Chad Rouse.

Just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2006, Kokomo police were called to a possible shooting in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street. That’s a residential area off Washington Street south of downtown Kokomo.

Police arrived at the home and found Rouse. He had been shot in the back and died at the scene.

A female witness told investigators that a Black male broke into the house with a handgun and was robbing them when he and Rouse began fighting.

The witness said the suspect shot Rouse in the back during the fight.

The trial of leads in the case eventually disappeared and the case went cold — until now.

On Friday, a Howard County Grand Jury indicted two people in connection with Rouse’s murder:

Kevin Maddox, 48 Murder Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Amber Brigham, 36 Conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Aiding, inducing, or causing robbery resulting in serious injury



A Howard County judge granted arrest warrants for both suspects on Tuesday.

Indianapolis police arrested Maddox later that day, while Brigham was arrested in Miami County, Florida, Kokomo police said Wednesday.

The case remains active for investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-262-TIPS.

Kevin Maddox (left) and Amber Brigham were arrested in connection to the 2006 cold case murder of 20-year-old Kokomo man, Chad Rouse. (Provided Photos/Kokomo PD)

News 8 has reached out to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office for more information