Police arrest 3 suspects for string of car break-ins in Danville

The Danville Police Department received several reports of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles overnight, which led to three arrests. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Danville Police Department received several reports of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles overnight, which led to three arrests.

According to a Danville PD Facebook post, officers are investigating reports of several items taken from unlocked vehicles throughout town. Night shift officers took three people into custody who they believe were involved in each of the thefts.

The names of the suspects have not been released. The Wednesday Facebook post did not say if the arrests occurred either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information or wants to report a break-in should call Danville PD at 317-839-8700 to speak with an officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released at a later time, according to the Facebook post.

Several communities in central Indiana have been experiencing break-ins involving unlocked vehicles, putting a damper on the holidays for some people.

