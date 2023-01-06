Crime Watch 8

Police arrest 4 people following drug investigation

(Photos Provided/Lawrence County Jail Division/Left to right/Calvin Haddock III/Police say they received reports for months that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford was dealing large amounts of methamphetamine. Police searched Cooper's home around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. They arrested Cooper, a minor, and three other adults including Calvin Haddock III, Colton Cooper, and Geneva N. Wilson./Denna Cooper/Colton Cooper)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were arrested after police found them dealing methamphetamine following a drug investigation.

Police say they received reports for months that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford was dealing large amounts of methamphetamine. Police searched Cooper’s home around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. They arrested Cooper and three other adults including Calvin Haddock III, Colton Cooper, and Geneva N. Wilson.

During the search, police say they found a minor in the home, glass smoking devices, hypodermic syringes, digital scales, eight grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, and a loaded handgun.

All four adults were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. The minor was placed into the custody of caseworkers.

Anyone with more information about this case can contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700.