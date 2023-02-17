Crime Watch 8

Police arrest Greenfield man after finding man dead in home

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police made an arrest after they found a man dead inside a home Thursday night.

Greenfield Police Department officers received reports of a deceased person around 10:19 p.m. in the 5600 block of East US 40. When police arrived, they found 69-year-old Freddie Patterson dead inside a home.

Police arrested 39-year-old Daniel James Smith of Greenfield at the scene. According to a release, Smith faces preliminary murder charges in connection with the death of Patterson.

This is an active investigation. Police say no additional information will be released.