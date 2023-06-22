Search
Police arrest man in connection with Wednesday afternoon shooting

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on the city’s southeast side.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the intersection of East Minnesota Street and Southeastern Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Sean Cole, 32, was arrested later for aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

