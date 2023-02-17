Crime Watch 8

Police arrest man in Sullivan County after foot chase

HYMERA, Ind. (WISH) — During the late hours of Thursday, Feb. 16, police pursued and arrested 43-year-old Dustin B. McKim for active warrants.

Police were completing a routine traffic stop on State Road 48 near Hymera when they spotted McKim’s vehicle traveling past. After spotting the vehicle, Trooper Austin Robertson returned to his commission to a conduct a traffic stop on the car.

Trooper Robertson caught up to McKim’s vehicle and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. McKim drove for an additional mile through the streets of Hymera before coming to an abrupt stop. McKim exited his vehicle and ran south of the road. Trooper Robertson got out of his car and gave verbal commands for McKim to stop, but the commands were disregarded, and Trooper Robertson pursued McKim on foot.

McKim was able to evade Trooper Robertson after running through several yards. Trooper Robertson was assisted by several officers, a K-9, and a thermal imaging drone. McKim was found hiding in bushes and immediately arrested.

According to Trooper Robertson, McKim displayed signs of impairment. McKim agreed to submit to a certified test and failed. He was taken to the Sullivan County jail where he is currently being held without bail.

Preliminary charges for McKim include operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and conversion.