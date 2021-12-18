Crime Watch 8

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old

A warrant for the arrest of John Killough Jr. was obtained on Dec. 14, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Saturday arrested 52-year-old John Killough Jr. in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty on Dec. 11.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest in a tweet.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue.

IMPD says it obtained a warrant for Killough Jr.’s arrest on Tuesday.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Netherlands ‘going into lockdown again’ to curb omicron

International /

On The Rocks: Kentucky Mule with J.T.S. Brown Bourbon

All Indiana Bets /

Man dies after hitting IndyGo bus on east side

Local /

2 dead after semis collide on Indiana Toll Road

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.