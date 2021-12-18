Crime Watch 8

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old

A warrant for the arrest of John Killough Jr. was obtained on Dec. 14, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Saturday arrested 52-year-old John Killough Jr. in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty on Dec. 11.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest in a tweet.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue.

IMPD says it obtained a warrant for Killough Jr.’s arrest on Tuesday.