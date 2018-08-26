Police arrest suspect in May murder Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a 44-year-old man wanted in a May murder.

Harold Pulliam has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Byron Davenport Jr.

Police on May 19 were called to the intersection of 24th and Sheldon streets -- that's between Dr. Andrew J Brown and Ralston avenues on the near east side -- where Davenport was found shot and taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Two days later, IMPD asked for the public's help to find Pulliam.

Davenport's shooting death was one of four fatal shootings over 24 hours in Indianapolis.

Hours after the shooting, News 8 spoke with Davenport's father, who showed up at the scene.

Byron Davenport Sr. said he grieves death daily working at a funeral home, but the gun violence against his son was a first in his family.

"Dealing with death every day like I do, every single day I'm crying," he said. "I'm crying inside."