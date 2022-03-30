Crime Watch 8

Police asking for help locating firearms connected to 2019 death of Indianapolis doctor

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating firearms connected to the 2019 death of an Indianapolis doctor.

On Nov. 27, 2019, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 5000 block of North County Road 1000 East near Brownsburg.

Dr. Dean Maar, the owner of the residence being burglarized, was shot and killed during the incident. Maar had served as a board member and vice president for OrthoIndy.

Police said at the time no other injuries were reported.

It appeared a small fire was intentionally set inside the residence.

The department says family members told investigators multiple firearms were unaccounted for, including a 9 mm LimCat RazorCat , a 9 mm LimCat WildCat and a .45-caliber Wilson Combat Professional.

Anyone with information about the firearms or the homicide investigation should contact the sheriff department’s investigations division at 317-745-4270.