Police: Baby dies after father shoves its crying face into pillow

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces murder charges after the death of his two-month-old baby.

The Bloomington Police Department arrested 19-year-old Dakota King in the case.

Police said the baby died on July 30. Officers went to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and said that hospital staff had received inconsistent statements from family members.

Investigators were told that King yelled at and squeezed the baby when it was crying. He also “placed the infant face-down in a bassinet and used his hand to shove the infant’s face into bedding in an attempt to get the child to stop crying,” according to investigators.

A search warrant revealed blood a stain, believed to be blood, in the child’s bassinet.

King told investigators he pushed the child’s head down into the pillow until it stopped crying. He said he was upset about the child spitting up milk on his clothing. When the mother got home later in the day, it was discovered that the child wasn’t breathing.

King was arrested after speaking with police. Online court records do not yet list a future court date for King.

The child’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Terre Haute.