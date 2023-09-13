Police believe Bloomington man sold female fentanyl, caused her death in Bedford

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was in the Lawrence County jail in Bedford where he faced charges of dealing fentanyl that caused the death of a Lawrence County female, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The female who died was not named in the news release. State police say the female was sold fentanyl and died in a Bedford home in May. An autopsy determined she died of fentanyl toxicity. The autopsy result led detectives to open an investigation in August.

The news release did not say if the female is a woman or a girl, and provided no additional details on where or what date in Bedford her death happened.

Aaron Reynolds, 35, was arrested on a warrant at the Crawford Apartments in Bloomington, state police say. The apartments were designed to provide housing and services to community members experiencing chronic homelessness, disabilities and addiction.

The arrest warrant came from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, state police say. The investigators also used a search warrant for Reynolds’ apartment, the news release says, but did not say what if anything was found there.

Online court records did not show any filings for Reynolds from Lawrence County, and the warrant was not publicly listed Wednesday afternoon.

Bedford is about a 90-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis and about 40-minute drive south of Bloomington.