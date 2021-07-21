Crime Watch 8

Police believe gray Nissan Juke involved in fatal hit-and-run of cyclist in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence police believe a Nissan Juke was the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a cyclist on Friday night in Lawrence.

Police were called to the 4800 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a cyclist struck by a vehicle. When police arrived to the scene they found a woman injured and passersby trying to help her.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Based on debris found at the scene, police believe a gray 2011-2014 model Nissan Juke crashed into the cyclist. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Police say the car likely has damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).