Police: Bloomington man shot, killed after argument at apartment

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

It happened at Kinser Flats Apartments. Police received a call that someone was deceased in the apartment complex. When police arrived, they found a man whose been identified as Tyshawn Carter, 28, inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound. Medical aid was provided but what was unsuccessful. Carter was later pronounced deceased.

After further investigation, police said the shooting happened after an argument in the apartment between Carter and another man. They say the suspect pulled out a handgun during the argument and shot the man in the head. Police say the man collapsed to the floor and the suspect left the apartment with his gun.

An autopsy confirmed Wednesday that the cause of death was a homicide.

Police didn’t provide further information about the suspect. Anyone with information or questions should contact Detective Jon Muscato at (812) 349-3325.