Police: Bullets hit house, vehicle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting from Monday night in which both a home and a vehicle in Columbus were struck by bullets.

Columbus Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue at 9:39 p.m.

According to a social media post, investigators believe the suspect shot a firearm from a dark-colored sedan.

Police report that no one was injured during the shooting, though bullets struck both a home and a vehicle.

It is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Kummer at 812-376-2632.