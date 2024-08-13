Police: Bullets hit house, vehicle in Columbus
Bullets hit house, car
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting from Monday night in which both a home and a vehicle in Columbus were struck by bullets.
Columbus Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue at 9:39 p.m.
According to a social media post, investigators believe the suspect shot a firearm from a dark-colored sedan.
Police report that no one was injured during the shooting, though bullets struck both a home and a vehicle.
It is believed to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Kummer at 812-376-2632.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.