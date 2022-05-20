Crime Watch 8

Police capture Marion County murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate charged with murder is back in police custody after a mistake led to his release from the Marion County Jail.

The inmate, 23-year-old Noah Edwards, was let out of jail overnight following an error by jail staff, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was arrested early Friday morning and taken back to jail.

“While it’s obvious proper procedures were not followed, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the release,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 8. “At the conclusion of that investigation, Sheriff (Kerry) Forestal fully expects one or more employees to be terminated.”

Edwards was arrested for murder earlier this month.