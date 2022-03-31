Crime Watch 8

Police catch man driving with 70 pounds of marijuana on I-65

Indiana State Police display package marijuana on a patrol car on March 29, 2022. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police Versailles District arrested a man from California on Tuesday afternoon for driving with 70 pounds of marijuana.

Officers were suspicious of a vehicle during a traffic stop around 5 p.m. on southbound I-65 near Seymour.

After searching the 2022 Ford Edge, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles found 60 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Officers also found $16,000 cash in the SUV.

The marijuana was an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 value.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 37-year-old Arman Hakobyan of Chatsworth, California.

Hakobyan was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

He was charged with possession and dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana.

Hakobyan will be formally charged in Jackson Circuit Court.