Police chase ended in fatal crash Saturday morning, 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning police observed a disturbance between a silver car and a black truck being operated in an aggressive manner toward each other, and someone throwing items at the silver vehicle, police say.

Police observed and followed both vehicles as they drove East on 46th to Post Road, then South on Post Road to 42nd Street, where the silver vehicle turned East on 42nd Street, while the black truck remained stopped at the red light on Post Road.

Police followed the silver vehicle east on 42nd Street, observing the vehicle as it changed lanes into the westbound traffic lane, then changed lanes again to the eastbound lane. The silver vehicle changed lanes again into the westbound lanes, returned to the eastbound lane, and abruptly stopped sideways in front of a black vehicle where police noticed the passenger side door of the silver vehicle open in an aggressive manner, and the passenger exciting from the silver vehicle, police say.

Police believed a potential carjacking or other felony crime was in progress. Police activated their emergency lights. The passenger door of the silver vehicle shut and the vehicle sped away eastbound in the 9100 block of 42nd Street, according to police.

Police began to pursue the fleeing silver vehicle east on 42nd Street to German Church Road, South on German Church Road to 10th Street, West on 10th Street to Shadeland Avenue, then North on Shadeland Avenue.

Just North of 38th Street, police temporarily lost sight of the fleeing silver vehicle, as the vehicle drove over the railroad track overpass on Shadeland Avenue after crossing the overpass in the 4200 block of Shadeland Avenue.

Police discovered the driver of the silver vehicle lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle crashing and rolling over where the driver was entrapped in the vehicle and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Police pronounced the passenger dead on the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This crash remains ongoing and is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department.