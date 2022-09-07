Crime Watch 8

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

UPDATE: Police confirmed the vehicle was carjacked Wednesday just before 10 a.m. Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled. They say the driver was detained and arrested. Investigators also confirmed the passenger ran from the vehicle but was not located.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road.

Officers at the scene told News 8 that they took one person into custody.

Police have not said what led to the chase and did not share the identity of the person who was arrested.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.