Police chase in Fishers ends with vehicle crashing into residence

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase in Fishers late Thursday night ended with a vehicle crashing into a home, injuring a resident, police say.

Around 11:27 p.m. Thursday, a Fishers Police Department officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Kia passenger car near East 116th Street and Allisonville Road for running a red light and having a fake license plate.

The vehicle stopped and then fled as the officer approached. The vehicle then turned its lights off and drove into a neighborhood near Easy Street and Allisonville Road. The officer last sight of the driver in the neighborhood.

Shortly after, at around 11:34 p.m., dispatchers informed officers that they received a 911 call from a resident in the 11000 block of Easy Street, reporting a car had crashed into their home. The resident of the home was injured in the crash.

Fishers Fire Department and Emergency Services arrived at the scene. After securing the residence, emergency services were able to treat the injured resident. The resident was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the driver fled the scene on foot. Officers were unable to locate the driver after searching the area.

Fishers Fire Department shared in a Facebook post Friday that “it’s been a rough Friday for accidents,” and encourages drivers to drive responsibly.

“Drive like your life depends on it. Please!” the fire department said in the post.