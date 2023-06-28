Police chase leads to narcotics arrest of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says a Columbus man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that ultimately ended with officers finding several grams of narcotics.

Around 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, officers tried to perform a traffic stop on a possibly impaired driver near the intersection of 10th Street and McClure Road in Columbus.

The driver of the vehicle ignored officers’ attempts to stop the vehicle, and led police on a pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Justin Bowles, led deputies on a chase through the northern part of town before turning off his headlights and leading police through a field.

Deputies then lost sight of Bowles, until they found his vehicle crashed into shrubs near Warren Drive and Taxiway G.

Officers set up a perimeter and deployed K-9 Frizko to find Bowles. Frizko found Bowles hiding along the fence line near the airport. Bowles was then apprehended by Frizko.

During their investigation, they found several pills, a large amount of currency, 60 grams of methamphetamine, and over 10 grams of fentanyl.

Bowles was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then was taken to the Bartholomew County jail where he was being held on a 48-hour hold.

Bowles is facing the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated – drugs

Operating while intoxicated – endangerment

Reckless driving

Resisting a law enforcement vehicle

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of legend drug

Dealing a schedule IV controlled substance

Dealing a schedule II controlled substance

Leaving the scene of an accident

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Dealing a narcotic drug

Possession of narcotic drug