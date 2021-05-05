Crime Watch 8

Police chase on I-70 of suspect in Mary Castle school shooting precedes driver’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and teachers returned Tuesday to classes at Mary Castle Elementary and its early-learning center after a shooting in the parking lot locked down the campus Friday and put the neighborhood on high alert.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that Brandon Shockley, 32, came Friday to the Mary Castle campus and opened fire. IMPD told News 8 that detectives found Shockley late Monday night in the western part of Indiana. Representatives of IMPD, Indiana State Police, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and Terre Haute Police Department chased Shockley westbound on Interstate 70 toward the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, in a news release, did not identify Shockley by name, but said a suspect believed to be involved in an attempted murder was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu car, and an Indiana trooper placed tire-deflation devices on the interstate to force the driver of the car into a ditch. A short time later, gunfire erupted from inside the car, and police returned gunfire, the sheriff said.

The driver died, Plasse said. It was not immediately based on law-enforcement reports if police shot and killed the man, or if he died by his own hand.

The Clark County, Illinois, Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy. The driver has not positively been identified as Shockley.