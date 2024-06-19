Police: Couple arrested, accused of leaving children inside 125+ degree car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis couple was arrested and preliminarily charged with two counts of child neglect after police say the pair left their children in a 125+ degree vehicle Monday night.

A man and a woman, Watson Joseph and Mirianne Pierre, are accused of leaving their two children alone inside a dangerously hot SUV for more than 40 minutes at a Walmart parking lot, 10735 Pendleton Pike, a report said.

A bystander noticed the children locked inside the SUV, which wasn’t running, and called the police.

As Lawrence Police Department officers responded, the couple was getting into the SUV confused about what was happening.

According to the report, one of the children “was quiet and sweating profusely from his head and neck, dripping sweat, while the second was quiet, seaming dazed, and not sweating at all.”

Pierre spoke with the responding officers and stated she was only inside for a little bit and that Joseph came inside to assist her with heavy items.

Medics arrived and checked both vitals of the children, which were normal. Both children had higher blood pressure than what’s normal for children their age, the report said.

The pair was arrested and booked into the Marion County Criminal Justice Center. The children were taken to the Lawrence Police Headquarters to be taken to the Department of Child Services.

According to online court records, formal charges have not been filed Wednesday morning.

Police say bodycam footage was worn and captured the incident but will not be released due to the ongoing investigation.