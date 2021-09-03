Crime Watch 8

Police deem death of man with trauma found outside store as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma found Friday morning outside an office-supply store died in a homicide, police said Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday for an unresponsive person at 3721 W. 86th St. That’s an Office Depot store west of Michigan Road on the northwest side.

Officers found a man with trauma to his body. IMPD did not reveal what type of trauma the man had. Medics said the man died at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine his cause of death, IMPD said, and his name will be revealed after next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD homicide detective Chuck Benner at 317.327.3475 or christopher.higgins@indy.gov.

Video with this story is raw footage from News 8’s Kevin Stinson.