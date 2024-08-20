Search
Police detain 1 person after shooting on Indy’s north side

IMPD officers held one person for questioning after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's north side. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to a hospital and another person was detained after a Tuesday morning shooting on the north side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at an apartment building in the 9200 block of Ascot Circle, near I-465 and Ditch Road, just after 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located one person with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in “unknown condition,” IMPD said in a release.

Officers held one person for questioning, according to IMPD. It’s not clear who the person was or if they were involved in the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

