Police dog hurt during chase of drunken driving suspect

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield police dog was hurt during the chase of a drunken driving suspect on Sunday night.

Ace the dog was “banged up and bruised,” but did not break any bones after a car not involved in the chase hit the canine sometime late Sunday night, says a news release from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department.

Ace on Monday afternoon remained at the IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the car that hit the police dog was cooperating with investigators, the release says.

The suspect’s passenger car was first observed in a traffic violation somewhere on State Road 9, aka North State Street. A police officer stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of East Park Avenue, a residential area which is a block south of the Hancock Regional Hospital campus. The dog was hit on somewhere on North Spring Street, which runs parallel with State Road 9 two blocks to the east, from just south of U.S. 40 north to Boyd Avenue.

The drunken driving suspect, a 44-year-old Greenfield man, had fled on foot after a traffic stop. Assisting officers caught the suspect. Patrick D. Mix faces four criminal charges, the most serious being unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, in Hancock Superior Court 1. They also include a misdemeanor charge of OWI.