Police engaging active shooter in east central Indiana town

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — A shooter barricaded in a home is firing a gun at police, agencies report.

Randolph County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police said the shooter is in the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn.

The Winchester News Gazette reports officers were called to the scene for a domestic altercation. A man was reportedly holding a woman hostage; she was later released.

People were asked to avoid the area, which is west of Lynn’s downtown business district.

Lynn is a town of more than 1,000 people about 50 miles north-northeast of Indianapolis.

