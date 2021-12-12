Police find 133 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-70, Costa Rican man arrested

LITTLE POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A Costa Rican man was arrested after 133 pounds of marijuana were found in an SUV on Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon.
Alvaro Lopez-Chacon, 39, was stopped by an officer in northwest Morgan County around 4:20 p.m. for following a tractor trailer too closely, Indiana State Police said Sunday.
A K-9 unit was requested and found the marijuana in the GMCV Yukon Lopez-Chacon was driving, according to ISP.
He was charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Police estimate the street value of the marijuana at $300,000.