Crime Watch 8

Police find 133 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-70, Costa Rican man arrested

Police found 133 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Dec. 11, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A Costa Rican man was arrested after 133 pounds of marijuana were found in an SUV on Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon.

Alvaro Lopez-Chacon, 39, was stopped by an officer in northwest Morgan County around 4:20 p.m. for following a tractor trailer too closely, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

A K-9 unit was requested and found the marijuana in the GMCV Yukon Lopez-Chacon was driving, according to ISP.

He was charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Police estimate the street value of the marijuana at $300,000.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All Indiana Bets: December 12, 2021

All Indiana Bets /

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Entertainment /

Michigan woman faces prison time after trying to hire assassin through fake website

National /

‘Interview with the Vampire’ author Anne Rice dies at age 80

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.