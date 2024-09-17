Police find pounds of drugs found after car chase along I-69

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies in Hamilton County said Monday they found a gun and more than 4 pounds of meth and cocaine during a weekend traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says and the Fishers Police Department say the drugs and a stolen gun were found in a car that deputies tried to pull over along I-69 in Fishers.

The car took off but eventually crashed into a ditch.

The driver ran into a nearby apartment complex, where he was caught.

Police have identified him as Briandre Quashon Howard.