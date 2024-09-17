Police find pounds of drugs found after car chase along I-69
Pounds of drugs found after car chase
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies in Hamilton County said Monday they found a gun and more than 4 pounds of meth and cocaine during a weekend traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office says and the Fishers Police Department say the drugs and a stolen gun were found in a car that deputies tried to pull over along I-69 in Fishers.
The car took off but eventually crashed into a ditch.
The driver ran into a nearby apartment complex, where he was caught.
Police have identified him as Briandre Quashon Howard.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.