Police find teen shot in Anderson neighborhood

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was found shot Friday afternoon in an Anderson residential neighborhood, police say.

Anderson Police Department was called to a shooting shortly before 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 17th Street. That’s southeast of the intersection of State Road 32 and Madison Avenue, and southwest of the downtown business district.

The boy was taken to an Anderson hospital. He was stable, police say.

Investigators were collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses. No arrests had been made about two hours after the shooting, police say.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brett Webb with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6731 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Anderson is about an hour’s drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.