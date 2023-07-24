Police: Firearms taken from Indiana gun shop; 4 juveniles in custody

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Four juveniles were taken into custody after an early Saturday gun shop robbery, the Winchester Police Department said Sunday afternoon.

An alarm alerted police about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to Apex Shooter Supply, 910 E. Washington St. That’s in a commercial building southeast of U.S. 27 and State Road 32.

Officers arrived to find a motor vehicle had crashed into the front doors, police say in a news release. Multiple firearms had been stolen.

Police a short time later began a pursuit of vehicles traveling into Ohio.

No additional information was made available in the release.

Winchester, a Randolph County city of 4,800, is about a 90-minute drive northeast of Indianapolis.