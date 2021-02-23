Live: IMPD officer fires weapon after traffic stop reported in east-side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What dispatch information indicated began as a traffic stop ended with an Indianapolis police officer firing a weapon Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side.

Dispatch information said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made a traffic stop shortly after 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Forest Manor Avenue. That’s northeast of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Lt. Shane Foley of the IMPD public affairs office told News 8 the dispatch information about a traffic stop did not tell all of the circumstances leading the officer to fire a weapon, but he could not immediately go into detail.

The officer was not hurt. It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured.

According to police dispatch information, an ambulance was sent to the scene about three minutes after the traffic stop was recorded.

IMPD said in an email shortly after 3:15 p.m. that it would have further updates as the investigation progresses.