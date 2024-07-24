Police: Fishers man found guilty of rape, kidnapping, domestic abuse

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man was convicted after a four-day trial on 15 felony charges, which included rape, kidnapping, and domestic battery.

Akeenen Anton Lamar Hunt was found guilty on July 19 after an investigation by the Greenfield Police Department regarding his conduct on Dec. 13, officials announced on Tuesday. Police were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence when a woman resident contacted a third party, requesting police assistance.

The woman had told officers she had been involved in a crash.

According to a release, an abandoned cell phone and several car parts were discovered in the parking lot of Little Ro’s Pub at 1943 Melody Lane. Police followed the car parts trail, leading them to two unattended vehicles parked on Melody Lane.

It was later determined that these vehicles belonged to both Hunt and the woman.

Investigators revealed the pair had been in a previous relationship and he was arrested for domestic violence. Despite having been in contact with Hunt a few times, the woman had relocated to Texas in order to avoid him.

On Dec. 12, the woman was at her previous residence when Hunt called her. Early the next morning, he forcefully kicked down the door of her home. Hunt left the residence while the woman hid and drove to a Walmart on North State Street.

Hunt located the victim and rammed his car into hers repeatedly. The woman got out of her vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Hunt followed her and forcibly took the woman back to her home, threatening to harm her. Upon returning, police say Hunt physically assaulted and raped her.

The case against Hunt was filed on Dec. 19, after an investigation into his actions. According to a release, the victim fled to Dubai to avoid testifying before the jury. Although she phoned into the trial, she never testified in person.

Hunt was found guilty of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; two counts of attempted kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle, a Level 2 felony; kidnapping, a Level 2 felony; three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; three counts of domestic battery in violation of a no-contact order, a Level 6 felony; two counts of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and rape, a Level 3 felony.

Hunt’s sentencing will take place on Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hancock Circuit Court. If the Court imposes consecutive sentences for the crimes for which Hunt has been convicted, his sentencing range is up to 82 years.

“This is an outstanding result. We appreciate the work of the Greenfield Police Department in providing us the evidence we needed to be able to prosecute this case. The work of the trial team was some of the best legal work I have ever seen in my 23 years of legal practice. They did an outstanding job on a very difficult and important case. This work started in December of 2023 and did not stop until those guilty verdicts were read in court. I estimate that in the last two weeks alone Ms. Herring and Ms. Jessup put in a combined 300 or so hours of work to achieve this result. That would not have been possible without the excellent teamwork of everyone else at HCPO working together to keep everything else operating as efficiently and productively as usual over the last couple of weeks. I am very proud of our entire team.” Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton sai din a release

