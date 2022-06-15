Crime Watch 8

Police: Former employee stole $3,500 from gas station

Lacey VanDuyn (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Rockville woman has been arrested on a warrant saying she’d taken more than $3,500 from the gas station where she formerly worked, police say.

Lacey VanDuyn, 29, was being held in the Parke County Jail on a $10,000 surety bond, according to a news release issued Tuesday from Indiana State Police in Putnamville.

A state police investigation that began March 15 found VanDuyn had taken $3,549.65 from the CountryMark station in Rockville.

The warrant charges VanDuyn with theft. No online court records were available Tuesday night for VanDuyn.

