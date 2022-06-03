Crime Watch 8

Police: Former Lawrence County jail employees face crimes

A view of the Lawrence County Security Center in December 2016 in downtown Bedford. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

BEDFORD, Ind (WISH) — After two separate investigations by Indiana State Police, a Lawrence County judge issued a summons to appear for two former sheriff’s department employees.

Michael Haag, 55, allegedly assisted a criminal who had an active warrant for his arrest, and failed to assist or report the whereabouts of the suspect to law enforcement, state police say. Haag is a former Lawrence County jail supervisor and employed with the probation department. Police found electronic evidence that was linked to this investigation that began March 19. Haag is charged with a count of assisting a criminal.

A separate investigation in April found Dustin Allen, 46, had allegedly committed domestic battery while being employed as a Lawrence County jail supervisor, state police say. Allen did knowingly touch another person in a angry manner, police say. Allen was charged with a count of domestic violence.

Both cases are separate incidents and have no connection.

State police on Friday revealed information on the cases.