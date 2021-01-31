Police gather on Carmel Main Street for ‘active incident’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police were at an “active incident” on Sunday afternoon.

Social media shows police cars gathered about 12:45 p.m. Sunday west of the fountain-roundabout at West Main Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Police said on social media that no threat to the public exists but told people in the area to shelter in place unless directed otherwise by officers.

Carmel police by 1:30 p.m. had not indicated what happened, but residents of the area said they heard shots fired and saw someone taken by ambulance from the scene.

Attempts to reach Carmel police by phone and email were not immediately successful.