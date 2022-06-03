Crime Watch 8

Police: Greenwood shooting suspect shoots, kills self on I-65 in Kentucky

Emergency crews were called to a shooting around 5 p.m. June 2, 2022, to an apartment in the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The man investigators believe shot and killed a woman at a Greenwood apartment Thursday afternoon later took his own life on I-65 in Kentucky, the Greenwood Police Department said Friday.

Police say the suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man from Franklin, fatally shot 35-year-old Rachel Cooke inside her apartment in the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive. That’s at The Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, located off East Main Street and Country Club Drive.

Police say the suspect was in a romantic relationship with Cooke and the couple worked together at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Witnesses told detectives they saw the suspect leaving Cooke’s apartment shortly after gunshots were heard. He was spotted getting into a vehicle parked outside the apartment building and driving away.

Police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, tracked the suspect’s vehicle to southbound I-65 in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police located the vehicle near the Bowling Green exit and pulled it over for a traffic stop.

After pulling over, the suspect then shot himself with a handgun, Greenwood police said. He died at the scene.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191.