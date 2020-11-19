Police ID 32-year-old man fatally shot by police after standoff in Batesville

Batesville, Indiana, police were called to a report of Joshua D. Evans acting irrationally about 8 a.m. Nov. 18, 2020, at his home on Bridlewood Trace Road. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old was identified Wednesday as the man who died after he was fired upon by state police troopers and a Greensburg police officer on Monday.

Indiana State Police said the man was identified as Joshua D. Evans.

The names of the involved officers were not being released Wednesday.

Batesville police were called to a report of Evans acting irrationally about 8 a.m. Monday at his home on Bridlewood Trace Road, which is in Franklin County. The report said Evans was causing the other occupants of the home to fear for their safety. Officers arrived and removed a woman and three children from the home.

While officers stood outside the garage of the home attempting to contact with Evans, he fired a shot at an officer. Debris from that shot hit an officer, who received minor injuries. A news release Wednesday from state police did not identify the officer.

Evans barricaded himself in the garage for over three hours as state police negotiators spoke to him. About 11:30 a.m., Evans fired additional shots from the garage, but later exited the garage while holding a gun.

Three troopers with the state police special weapons and tactics team and an officer with the Greensburg Police Department fired shots during the incident. State police said at least one shot hit Evans, who received immediate first aid but died as a result of the injuries.

Batesville is about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday in Hamilton County, Ohio. The results of the autopsy and the toxicology results were pending Wednesday.