Police ID 39-year-old man found dead on Christmas morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old man has been identified as the man found dead Christmas Day on the city’s east side, according to a year-end homicide report from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD and medics were called just after 6:45 a.m. Dec. 25 on a report of a dead person in the 3700 block of Shadeland Avenue.

Police and medics found Skipper Sherman had suffered trauma, but the homicide report said the cause of death was being withheld.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.