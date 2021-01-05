Crime Watch 8

Police ID 39-year-old man found dead on Christmas morning

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old man has been identified as the man found dead Christmas Day on the city’s east side, according to a year-end homicide report from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD and medics were called just after 6:45 a.m. Dec. 25 on a report of a dead person in the 3700 block of Shadeland Avenue.

Police and medics found Skipper Sherman had suffered trauma, but the homicide report said the cause of death was being withheld.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals

News /

33-year-old charged with fatal shooting, robbery at gas station on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

Reich believes Colts have winning combination for playoffs

Indianapolis Colts /

Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.