Crime Watch 8

Police ID man accused of charging officer with knife before being shot; photo of knife released

Photo of suspect's knife used on May 31, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released images of a knife they said a man used to charge at officers before they shot him on the city’s east side.

Police said 35-year-old Curtis Walker remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

Photo of hallway. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

Investigators said Walker was shot by police on South Colorado Avenue, near Washington Street on Monday morning.

In the photos released by police, a bloody knife and a hallway can be seen. Police said Walker charged toward an officer with the knife in his hand, in a rapid and aggressive manner after a domestic disturbance at his house. That’s when both officers fired their guns. Walker was hit several times by gunfire from one of the officer’s weapons.

Investigators said the situation started at 4:54 a.m. Monday when Walker was threatening to kill a woman with a knife at the eastside home. The woman was not hurt.

IMPD said one officer was hit in the crossfire, however, he was wearing a ballistic vest, was treated at the hospital and is in good condition.

Investigators said multiple officers had activated body cameras on during the shooting.

The two IMPD officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure. Their names have not been released.

IMPD said Walker is under arrest for two counts of attempted murder, among other charges.