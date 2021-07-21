Crime Watch 8

Police ID man shot by Noblesville officer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A male subject was shot by police in Noblesville after officers responded to a call early Wednesday morning.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers responded to an unknown call for police just before 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 5th Street.

After officers arrived on the scene they were unable to get a response from anyone from inside the house. However, police said they heard yelling coming from the west.

NPD said they then contacted a male subject and his girlfriend as they were headed back toward the house. Police then said the male subject was shot by an officer.

On Wednesday afternoon, NPD said that the Carmel Police Department will lead the investigation.

“This morning our officers responded to disturbance calls multiple times at the same residence involving an individual with an active warrant. The final interaction ended in an officer-involved shooting, which is an unfortunate ending to any public safety call for assistance.

“I have been briefed on the status of the matter and continue to receive updates on a regular basis.”

The Carmel Police Department has identified the man who was shot as 41-year-old Karmen Parrish.

Police have not said if Parrish was armed. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Wilma Stiffey lives near the shooting scene. She says her daughter-in-law heard the gunshot and that there were no police sirens.

“They came out and I went across the street and they said somebody’s been shot down there at the church,” Stiffy said. “From what I heard, they didn’t kill him.”

Neighbor Andrew Deering says situations like this don’t happen in the area often.

“You don’t really see the police over here a whole lot. I was really surprised to see the cops over there and everything. It was kind of a shock,” he said.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen released a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident.