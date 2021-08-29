Crime Watch 8

Police ID man shot by officer after refusing to drop gun, charge him with attempted murder

Aung Aung was shot by an IMPD officer after refusing to drop his gun on Aug. 27. 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have identified the man who was shot by an officer after ignoring multiple requests by officers to drop his gun.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called about 8:21 p.m. Friday to multiple reports of shots fired in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court. That’s in the Greentree Apartments off Madison Avenue north of Stop 11 Road.

Officers found 31-year-old Aung Aung armed with a handgun. Aung was firing shots when officers arrived and continued firing his weapon after being told to drop the gun.

IMPD say Aung later walked toward officers and pointed his gun in their direction. Three officers fired at Aung.

Aung was the only person injured in the incident. He is charged with attempted murder.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shooting investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Erika Jones by calling 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Erika.Jones@indy.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.