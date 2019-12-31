Police ID men fatal shot at gas station near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday identified two people killed in a Sunday night shooting at a Family Express gas station in Tippecanoe County.

According to Sgt. Kim Riley, the victim was identified as Ryan James Baughman, 42, of Delphi. Baughman was found dead inside the gas station of gunshot wounds; however, Riley said he was not an employee of the Family Express.

The suspect has been identified as Kirklan Allen Conley, 22, of Lafayette. Deputies found Conley armed outside near the pumps when they arrived. Police said Conley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Families have been notified. Riley said he could not release any more information.

Police responded Sunday night to a 911 call of shots fired at the gas station on 3105 N. Old State Road 25. The Tippecanoe County Sheriffs’ Office said as deputies attempted to detain Conley, shots were then fired at the deputies, who then returned fire.

Two Tippecanoe County sheriff deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.