Crime Watch 8

Police ID victim of Pendleton Pike shooting, seek public help in locating suspect

Lawrence Police and Fire departments were sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 1:15 p.m. July 5, 2021, to the 11200 block of Pendleton Pike. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department has identified the victim of a Monday shooting along Pendleton Pike.

Cameron Anderson, 32, of Indianapolis, was fatally shot while driving eastbound in the 11200 block of Pendleton Pike on Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Police believe he was shot by a person in another vehicle. Police also believe a passenger in Anderson’s vehicle fled the scene before police arrived to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the individuals involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Anderson’s death was the second homicide in Lawrence in two days.

On Sunday in Lawrence, Jamarvyan Brewer, 20, was shot and killed just after 5 p.m. at apartments near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road.