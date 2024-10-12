Police identify juvenile suspects in dangerous ‘door kick challenge’ pranks

Ronda Atkerson, a Danville resident, points out dents on her door after it was damaged in a "door kick challenge" in June. Atkerson told News 8's Cat Sandoval her grandchildren were in the home with her when someone forcefully kicked it three times, and the incident left her and her grandchildren "nervous wrecks." (WISH Photo)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville police said Saturday a number of juvenile suspects have been named following a series of vandalism incidents connected to a dangerous TikTok trend.

The “door kick challenge” can be described as violent “ding-dong-ditch.” Authorities with the Danville Metropolitan Police Department say the challenge may be linked to a TikTok trend where suspects record themselves forcefully kicking doors then fleeing the scene. The videos are then posted on social media.

The department issued a statement Thursday warning community members of the “dangerous” and “life-threatening” prank after multiple homes on Mill Street had their doors kicked in recent months.

In each instance, doors were forcefully kicked and sustained damage. Police say no one entered or stole anything from the homes.

On Saturday, police posted on social media that an unknown number of juveniles were named suspects after their parents reported them to officers.

“We want to express our gratitude to the parents of the juveniles, who took the responsible step of reporting the information to our department,” the post said. “Their cooperation was instrumental in holding those involved accountable for their actions.”

Danville police want to remind people that the “challenge” is not a harmless prank and homeowners have a right to defend themselves and their property, which could lead to severe injury or death. They also encourage people to install security doorbells and monitor their children’s social media.

Police did not say the juveniles’ ages or if they would face charges.

Anyone with information about further incidents was asked to contact Danville police.