Police: Indiana woman arrested after kidnapping child, running naked down street

AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested after kidnapping a child and running naked on a street in Scott County. During her arrest, police say the woman told them children were being “taught by the computers and all the children needed to die.”

Police say the kidnapping happened just before 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officers were told Brittany Hurtt kidnapped a child from an elementary school and headed north bound on Howard Street toward State Road 256. When police began searching for Brittany, her husband, Christopher Hurtt, flagged down police.

Christopher had a child in the passenger seat with him. He told police Brittany showed up to their home with a child that didn’t belong to them. He then told police his wife took off all her clothes and was running in the street naked on Mann Ave.

Police took the child from Christopher. After driving on Mann Avenue, police saw Brittany running through the street naked carrying two white trash bags, and placed her handcuffs.

During the arrest, police say she was kicking and yelling about God. When police told her to stop, they say she opened her legs and began touching her vaginal area. She eventually stopped and started kicking and yelling again.

Police say Brittnay made statements about how the children were being “taught by the computers and all the children needed to die.” Her husband Christopher came with clothes for her but she refused to wear them.

Throughout the investigation, police watched surveillance video from the elementary school. The video shows a woman climbing the fence of the playground and placing the child over the fence. Police also interviewed the child who was kidnapped. The child told police the woman shook her hand and lifted her over the fence, and walked off with her.

Brittany also attempted to kidnap another child. The second child told police the woman also approached her, grabbed her by the wrist, and said “Come with me. Let’s start a family.” The child said she jerked away from the woman and managed to get away.

During an interview with investigators, Brittany said she knew she was under arrest because she kidnapped a child. She was taken to the Scott County Jail.

Brittany faces charges for kidnapping someone less than the age of 14, battery with bodily injury, criminal trespassing, public nudity, and resisting law enforcement. According to public records, her trial is set for March 20.